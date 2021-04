DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a crash near eastbound US-35 and I-75 N.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that a car door was crushed and at the time of the accident, a person was trapped. Those people have since been take to the hospital in unknown condition.

The accident as since been cleared up. No word on whether both people were in the same car or separate.

