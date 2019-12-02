Crash on I-75 in Warren County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash on I-75 in Warren County Sunday evening.

The crash happened at around 5:15 pm when a 2007 Dodge Ram traveling southbound on I-75 crossed through the grassy median and crashed into a 2004 Honda Civic traveling northbound on I-75 near the Franklin/Springboro exit, as well as a 2020 Freightliner semi.

Tyler Haddix, 24, of Cincinnati, was the driver of the 2007 Dodge Ram and was ejected from the vehicle. Haddix was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger of the Dodge Ram was transported to a hospital for unknown injuries.

Jordan Davis, 30, of St. Mary’s, was the driver of the Honda Civic and was transported to Atrium Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the Honda Civic was also transported to Atrium Hospital with serious injuries.

James Leclair, 69, of London, Ontario, was identified as the driver of the semi. He was transported to Franklin Kettering Hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol and drug impairment are being investigated as possible factors in the crash, as is failure to wear a seatbelt.

