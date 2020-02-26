Crash on I-75 closes southbound lanes at Main St.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed due to a crash.
The crash happened just before 1 pm Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near N. Main Street.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS three vehicles were involved in the incident. There have been injuries reported but there is no word on the severity of those numbers.
All southbound lanes are closed due to the crash.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing situation and will keep you updated when more information is available.
