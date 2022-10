CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A multi-vehicle crash that caused injuries occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, at least 3 people were injured on I-70 eastbound near Limestone Street from a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 3:30 a.m. Three people were taken from the scene to a local hospital by CareFlight.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.