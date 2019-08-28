Crash on I-675 SB near SR-48 causing delays

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-675 southbound is causing traffic delays near SR-48.

The accident occurred just past SR-48 and the right lanes are closed through Yankee Street.

It is unclear at this time how many cars are involved or if anyone has been injured.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and expect delays. Officials could not immediately say how long the lanes will be closed.

