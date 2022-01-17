DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a crash on I-75 near Needmore Road on Sunday night.

Around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday night, an SUV hit a semi and then the median, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

One person was taken to Grandview Hospital however their condition is unknown at this time according to dispatch.

Our 2 NEWS photographer on the scene reported traffic was down to one lane but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS are working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.