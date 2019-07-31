Crash near Mechanicsburg leaves 1 dead

MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured late Wednesday morning.
Our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen report that the crash occurred around 11 a.m. on SR-4 near Catawba-Mechanicsburg Road.
The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
Initial reports suggest the vehicle crashed into a tree.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
