Crash near Mechanicsburg leaves 1 dead

MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured late Wednesday morning.

Our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen report that the crash occurred around 11 a.m. on SR-4 near Catawba-Mechanicsburg Road.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Initial reports suggest the vehicle crashed into a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.