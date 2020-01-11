Crash in Dayton leaves 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were hurt in a crash in Dayton Friday evening.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 6:50 pm at North Main Street and Turner Road.

Two grey vehicles collided in the area and two people reportedly suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash.

