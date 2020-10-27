Crash knocks out power for 1,800 homes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash in Harrison Township knocked out power for more than a thousand people Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a driver crashed their car into a pole just after 11:30 Monday night on Webster Street near Needmore Road.

The Dayton Power and Light Outage Map showed more than 1,800 homes in that area without power shortly after the crash. Power was restored to those neighborhoods around 2 a.m.

2 NEWS has contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for more information and will keep updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS