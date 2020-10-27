Crash knocks out power for 1,800 homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash in Harrison Township knocked out power for more than a thousand people Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a driver crashed their car into a pole just after 11:30 Monday night on Webster Street near Needmore Road.

The Dayton Power and Light Outage Map showed more than 1,800 homes in that area without power shortly after the crash. Power was restored to those neighborhoods around 2 a.m.

2 NEWS has contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for more information and will keep updated when more information is available.