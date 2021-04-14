1 dead after crash involving tractor shutdown intersection of US-36, OH-721

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A fatal crash between a car and a tractor shutdown the intersection of US-36 and OH-721 Wednesday afternoon.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said a sedan operated by an 80-year-old woman hit a tractor in the intersection around 3:20 p.m.

The tractor’s driver was treated at the scene and the 80-year-old was taken to Bradford Medical Center. CareFlight was called to transport her from Bradford to Miami Valley Hospital but she died en route.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.