Crash involving semi and ambulance shuts down part of I-70 near Enon

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a semi and an ambulance has shut down part of I-70 near Enon.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-70, east of S.R. 4.

Authorities say a semi, an ambulance and an SUV were involved in the crash. The semi ended up on its side.

According to authorities, at least one person was taken to a local hospital. No other information about injuries has been released.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has shut down all westbound lanes of I-70 to clean up the crash and conduct an investigation.

Authorities say westbound traffic is being re-routed to Enon Road.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.