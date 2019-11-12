Crash involving semi and ambulance shuts down part of I-70 near Enon

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a semi and an ambulance has shut down part of I-70 near Enon.
The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-70, east of S.R. 4.
Authorities say a semi, an ambulance and an SUV were involved in the crash. The semi ended up on its side.
According to authorities, at least one person was taken to a local hospital. No other information about injuries has been released.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has shut down all westbound lanes of I-70 to clean up the crash and conduct an investigation.
Authorities say westbound traffic is being re-routed to Enon Road.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.