Crash involving Pepsi semi-truck shuts down I-75 in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash involving a Pepsi semi-truck has shut down southbound I-75 in Piqua.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 am on I-75 at U.S. 36. Debris from the Pepsi truck can be seen scattered along the highway as a result of the crash.

Pepsi spills onto I-75 in Piqua (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Injuries were reported, however the extent of those injuries are not known.

2 NEWS is headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

