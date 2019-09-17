Crash involving Pepsi semi-truck shuts down I-75 in Piqua

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
I-75 crash at U.S. 36 (OHGO)

I-75 crash at U.S. 36 (OHGO)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash involving a Pepsi semi-truck has shut down southbound I-75 in Piqua.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 am on I-75 at U.S. 36. Debris from the Pepsi truck can be seen scattered along the highway as a result of the crash.

  • Pepsi spills onto I-75 in Piqua (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • Pepsi spills onto I-75 in Piqua (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • Pepsi spills onto I-75 in Piqua (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Injuries were reported, however the extent of those injuries are not known.

2 NEWS is headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS