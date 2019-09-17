Crash involving Pepsi semi-truck shuts down I-75 in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash involving a Pepsi semi-truck has shut down southbound I-75 in Piqua.
The crash happened shortly before 11:30 am on I-75 at U.S. 36. Debris from the Pepsi truck can be seen scattered along the highway as a result of the crash.
Injuries were reported, however the extent of those injuries are not known.
2 NEWS is headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
