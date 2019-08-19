Crash involving ODOT mowing truck shuts down road in Preble County

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Preble County Crash

Preble County Crash (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A road has been closed after a crash involving an ODOT moving truck in Preble County, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

State Route 503 is blocked in both directions between Pyrmont Road and Eaton Lewisburg Road after a crash involving the ODOT mowing crew occurred at around 10:15 am Monday.

There is no word on any injuries or how many vehicles are involved. EMS has been called to the scene.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS