Crash involving ODOT mowing truck shuts down road in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A road has been closed after a crash involving an ODOT moving truck in Preble County, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

State Route 503 is blocked in both directions between Pyrmont Road and Eaton Lewisburg Road after a crash involving the ODOT mowing crew occurred at around 10:15 am Monday.

There is no word on any injuries or how many vehicles are involved. EMS has been called to the scene.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.