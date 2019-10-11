Crash involving motorcycle sends 1 to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is in the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident happened in the 1100 block of Wilmington Avenue around 7:45 pm when a motorcycle and a black sedan collided.
Officials tells us an ankle injury was reported, and at least one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash.
