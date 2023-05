DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has been killed in a crash involving a car and a semi on U.S. Route 36 in Miami County.

The crash occurred at 2:09 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near south Covington, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The road has been shut down in both directions and the scene remains active during cleanup.

