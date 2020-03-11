1 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miamisburg involving multiple vehicles Wednesday evening.
It happened just before 6:10 p.m. in the area of Miamisburg Centerville Road and South Alex Road.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that four vehicles were involved but we’re told one fled from the scene.
Two children were reportedly in the back of one of the vehicles.
Officials could not confirm the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital.
