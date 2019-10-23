Crash involving 3 vehicles and semi cause traffic headaches on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 Wednesday morning involving three vehicles and a semi-truck caused traffic headaches during the morning commute.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, three vehicles and a semi were involved in a crash on I-75 southbound just south of Wagner Ford Road just before 7:30 am.

Multiple lanes were blocked for a time while an investigation and clean-up were conducted. A driver of one of the vehicles stated that a vehicle hit the rear of the semi and swerved into a guardrail. Another vehicle then swerved to miss crash and hit the back of the same semi.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

