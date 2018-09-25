Local News

Crash involving 3 cars reported in Clayton

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 04:30 PM EDT

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash in Clayton Tuesday afternoon.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that it happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of National Road and Hoke Road.

Three people were transported to area hospitals for injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time.

