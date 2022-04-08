FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after crashing their car into a fire truck in Franklin Thursday night.

Officers with the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were investigating a non-injury crash on I-75 north involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. A City of Franklin Fire Department fire truck was parked in the left lane of the roadway with its emergency lights activated for traffic control behind the crash scene.

A 19-year-old, Dominique Horton, was driving a silver Chevrolet Cruze when she collided with the back of the fire truck, a collision that killed Horton, and left her passenger, 21-year-old Taylor Smith, seriously injured. OSP said neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

EMS transported Smith to Miami Valley Hospital to treat her injuries, OSP said. Horton was pronounced dead on the scene.

While four people from the Franklin City Fire Department were inside the firetruck at the time of the collision, none of the four were injured, OSP confirmed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it suspects that speed and abuse of alcohol or drugs are suspected to be contributing factors in this crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Franklin and Springboro Police Departments, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and City of Franklin, Clearcreek Township, and JEMS Emergency Medical Services.