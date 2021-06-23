Crash in Xenia knocks out power for 1000+ AES Ohio customers

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A car crash in Xenia has caused a power outage for over 1,000 AES Ohio customers in the surrounding area Wednesday night.

State troopers at the scene told 2 NEWS that the driver was a 25-year-old woman from Fairborn. She was conscious following the crash but was taken to Miami valley hospital in unknown condition.

The driver drove off the side of Trebein Road and hit a power pole, which has caused the power outage and shut the road down for the remainder of the night. AES Ohio estimates that the power will be restored by 11 p.m.

