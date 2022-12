Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A morning crash in Washington Township sent two people to local hospitals.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch say police were called to respond at 11:24 a.m. to a two vehicle crash in the area of the 300 block of West Spring Valley Pike on Sunday. Authorities say that two people were transported from the scene to local hospitals.

The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.