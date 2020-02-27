DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS at least three cars were involved in the accident located near Abbey Avenue and US-35.
One of the vehicles spun out and was found facing the opposite direction. Authorities say road conditions are icy in the area.
A second medic was called to the scene but it is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Non-profit overseeing Chesapeake Bay to sue EPA, cracking down on water pollution
- Ohio Senate: Put country on permanent daylight saving time
- School board recommends Dr. Reva Cosby for Trotwood-Madison superintendent position
- Crash in Dayton sends 1 to hospital
- Lawmakers concerned ticket resale sites are hitting customers with hidden fees