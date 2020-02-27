Closings
Crash in Dayton sends 1 to hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS at least three cars were involved in the accident located near Abbey Avenue and US-35.

One of the vehicles spun out and was found facing the opposite direction. Authorities say road conditions are icy in the area.

A second medic was called to the scene but it is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured.

