Crash in Dayton rolls vehicle onto side, sends 2 occupants to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A two vehicle crash in Dayton caused a vehicle to roll onto its side, trapping the occupants Monday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of East 3rd Street and South Terry Street. The caller reported that a vehicle was on its side and that people were trapped inside.

Everyone involved managed to escape and were confirmed to be conscious and breathing. However, two were taken to Miami Valley Hospital and there is no word on their condition at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

