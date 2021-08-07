4 dead, several injured after two-car crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people are dead and several others are injured after a crash in Champaign County Saturday night.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said that at approximately 7:07 p.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash on the the 3100 block of U.S. 68 South. When crews arrived, they found that a white car was traveling north in the 3100 block of U.S. 68 South when an SUV crossed the center line into the northbound lane, causing a head-on collision.

The people in the white car were taken to an area hospital by Urbana Fire/EMS for treatment of their injuries. The driver and an occupant of the SUV were transported by Mechanicsburg EMS to Urbana Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Another person in the SUV was taken to Children’s Hospital by CareFlight.

Four people in the SUV were declared dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the names of all the people involved in the crash are being withheld until all next of kin can be notified.