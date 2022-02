MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-car crash in Miamisburg ended with one person in the hospital Tuesday morning.

Two cars collided, and the impact caused one car to flip over just after 7:30 on Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a medic was called to the scene, and one person was brought to Miami Valley Hospital.

Dispatch did not say what condition the crash victim was in.

The cars collided on North Main Street in Miamisburg, near the intersection with Richard Street.