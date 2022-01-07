DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a crash resulted in flames.

Around 8:26 pm on Thursday, January 6, a white Chevy Malibu was traveling west on Needmore road by Wagner Ford road when the driver lost control and struck the median, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle went left of center and became engulfed in flames.

When deputies arrived, all the occupants of the car had escaped and were being treated by medics from mutual aid.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that the adults were transported to Grandview Medical Center and the children to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the occupants said high speeds were a factor in the crash. This incident is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.