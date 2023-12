DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver crashed into two parked cars before taking off on foot.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a white SUV hit two parked cars near the intersection of Westwood Ave. and Edith Street in Dayton on Saturday night.

Police say the 911 caller reported that the driver shot at her husband, but dispatch couldn’t confirm any gunfire actually occurred.

The driver of the car took off on foot. No one was injured in this incident.