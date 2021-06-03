Crash closes US-35 west near Perry Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash has the westbound lanes of US-35 closed in Dayton.

The crash happened around 1:15 Thursday afternoon. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS three cars were involved in the crash. It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash but dispatchers said no ambulances were called to the scene.

ODOT traffic cameras show a car blocking the lanes and a second vehicle on the shoulder. Crews are working to clear the crash now.