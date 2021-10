DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The northbound lanes of I-75 are closed Friday due to a semi-truck crash.

The crash happened early Friday morning on I-75 at SR-4. Traffic is being rerouted from I-75. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted to downtown surface streets and you can get back on the freeway at Stanley Avenue.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY: I-75 North CLOSED at SR-4/Keowee St (MM: 54.3), due to a crash. Use alternate route and check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. pic.twitter.com/hJyG45M1Jg — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) October 29, 2021

ODOT CAMERA

