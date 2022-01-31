RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane is closed on U.S. 35 Westbound on Monday morning after a car went off the highway.

Riverside Police on the scene said an SUV went off the left side of the road, crashing into a guardrail and a sign not far from I-675.

Riverside police said that the driver was uninjured in the crash. The left lane is currently closed but expected to reopen soon as crews work to clear the highway. Both Riverside Police and Fire Department were on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.