DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes on Needmore Road are closed by I-75 North after a car crash, a 2 NEWS photographer on the scene said.

Crews from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have blocked off the lanes of Needmore Road by the ramp to I-75 North. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Commuters should avoid the area if at all possible, and find detours while crews work the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or how many cars were involved.

This is a breaking news story, and we are working to learn more.