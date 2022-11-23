Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash has slowed traffic on I-75 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars collided near West Second Street on I-75 North. Officers from the Dayton Police department were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT traffic cameras show several police cars are on the scene and two of the northbound lanes are blocked.

At this time, no injuries have yet been reported. This incident remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.