DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A section of I-75 northbound has reopened, Ohio State Highway Patrol said, after it was closed for several hours after an auto accident Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the accident happened around 3:15 am on January 29. Both the section of I-75 northbound on North Main Street and the Third Street exit are closed for the time being.

Dispatch said that crews and a medic have been called to the scene, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Dispatch did not release the cause of the accident or say how many cars were involved.