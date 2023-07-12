DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The northbound lanes of I-75 in downtown Dayton are completely closed.

According to OHGO, a crash has closed I-75 at West Third Street. Dayton police and fire can be seen at 4:30 p.m. on ODOT cameras responding to the crash scene.

Backups into the Moraine area are being reported from ODOT cameras.

ODOT ODOT

If you are headed northbound on I-75 or towards downtown Dayton, you may want to reroute around South Dixie Drive at West Carrollton or State Route 725 in Miamisburg. Drivers on US-35 looking to head north may want to also find an alternative route.

It is not known at this time how long the highway will be closed.