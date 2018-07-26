All lanes back open after crash closes I-75 in West Carrollton Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ohio Department of Transportation [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ohio Department of Transportation [ + - ] Video

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) - All lanes have re-opened after a crash closed the southbound lanes of I-75 in West Carrollton.

The crash happened around 11:30 near the Dixie Drive - West Carrollton exit.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says two women and one man were hurt in the crash. OSP says the car they were riding in swerved left and hit an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle. The ODOT vehicle was parked, warning drivers of construction.

According to OSP, the three people suffered life-threatening injuries. Troopers do not believe they were wearing seat belts. No ODOT workers were hurt.

