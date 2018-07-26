Local News

All lanes back open after crash closes I-75 in West Carrollton

Jul 26, 2018 11:46 AM EDT

Jul 26, 2018 06:06 PM EDT

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) - All lanes have re-opened after a crash closed the southbound lanes of I-75 in West Carrollton.

The crash happened around 11:30 near the Dixie Drive - West Carrollton exit.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says two women and one man were hurt in the crash. OSP says the car they were riding in swerved left and hit an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle. The ODOT vehicle was parked, warning drivers of construction.

According to OSP, the three people suffered life-threatening injuries. Troopers do not believe they were wearing seat belts. No ODOT workers were hurt. 

