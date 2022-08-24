MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A new crash has developed on I-75 northbound after a crash in the southbound lanes has cleared.

According to ODOT, there was a crash near Dryden Road and Central Avenue in the southbound lanes. 2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that three vehicles were involved. That crash has since cleared.

A new crash has developed in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Dryden Road.

ODOT is reporting that the right lane is blocked at this time.

OHGO is estimating an 18-minute delay at this time.

(Photo/ODOT)

