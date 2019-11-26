Crash causes power outages for thousands in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of Dayton Power and Light customers are experiencing power outages in the Fairborn area tonight.

A spokesperson with DP&L tells 2 NEWS that a car hit a pole nearby, causing the outages. She could not immediately say when service will be restored.

Roughly 2,600 customers were affected as of 11 pm.

Check your outage status below:

