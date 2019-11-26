Crash causes power outages for thousands in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of Dayton Power and Light customers are experiencing power outages in the Fairborn area tonight.
A spokesperson with DP&L tells 2 NEWS that a car hit a pole nearby, causing the outages. She could not immediately say when service will be restored.
Roughly 2,600 customers were affected as of 11 pm.
Check your outage status below:Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.