Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday.

According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved.

At least one person has been injured in the collision, Dispatch said.

The slowdown could be seen on ODOT cameras and caused a 26-minute delay for drivers as of 5:16 p.m..

This incident remains under investigation.