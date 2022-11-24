Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Thursday.

According to West Carrollton Police, crews responded to the area of I-75 northbound around Dixie Highway at 6:30 p.m. in West Carrollton. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on its top.

One person was transported from the scene and taken to a hospital.

ODOT cameras showed the backup. The crash caused drivers headed northbound in the area a 23 minute delay, as of 7:41 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.