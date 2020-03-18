Closings
CRASH: Car flips at US-35 at Steve Whalen Blvd.

Local News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An SUV crashed into the median at US-35 at Steve Whalen Blvd. Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash happened around 8 a.m.

A 911 caller told dispatchers the driver flipped on the ramp to US-35. The single-vehicle crash has sent one person the hospital and we’re working to learn that person’s condition.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

