MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash closed lanes for a brief time on State Route 725 East Saturday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the scene of a two-car crash on Miamisburg Centerville Road, SR 725 around 1:05 pm.

When crews arrived, they found two SUVs had collided, and police say there are possible minor injuries, but no one has been brought to the hospital at this time.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Miamisburg Centerville Road with Imperial Road. All eastbound traffic was blocked temporarily while crews worked to clear the scene.

Miamisburg Police and Fire departments both responded to the scene.