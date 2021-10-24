HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is backed up due to a car crash on I-75 south.

A car and a truck collided around 11:45 on Sunday, October 24 on I-75 south near Wagner Ford Road, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. Harrison Township Police have responded to the scene.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic is significantly slowed down and the left lane has been blocked.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as we learn more information.