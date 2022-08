DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The right shoulder has reopened on US-35 westbound after a crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that the crash occurred near S. Smithville Road and was called in at 5:48 a.m. Sgt. Williams with dispatch reported that it was a four-vehicle crash and one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

OHGO reported that the right shoulder was closed beyond I-675 to Keowee Street, however, it has since reopened.

