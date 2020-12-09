Crash blocks lanes, slows traffic on SB I-75 in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12-9 I-75 crash

(Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two lanes are blocked on I-75 I the southbound lanes after a crash.

The Ohio Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when new information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS