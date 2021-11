MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 North is seeing major delays due to a car accident around 6:25 am on November 2.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi-truck and a passenger car collided, killing the driver of the passenger vehicle. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The crash blocked all lanes on the northbound side near South Co Road 25 A.

Crews are allowing traffic to pass on the shoulder, but traffic will see major slowdowns while the scene is cleared.