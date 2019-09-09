Crash between SUV, Vectren truck sends driver to hospital

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was transported via CareFlight after a head-on crash in Newberry Township Monday afternoon.

Our friends at the Piqua Daily Call report that emergency crews responded to the intersection of SR-41 and Martin Road around 3 pm for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, the driver of an SUV was found trapped in his vehicle. Firefighters had to use hydraulic rescue tools in order to free him from the wreckage.

CareFlight was called and he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Vectren pickup truck, refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the SUV had crossed into the oncoming Vectren truck’s lane. The Vectren truck swerved left to try and avoid the crash, but the SUV swerved back as well and the two collided.

The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Pleasant Hill Fire and Rescue and the Covington Fire Department assisted at the scene.

