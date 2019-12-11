Lanes closed after crash at State Route 49 and Wolf Creek Pike

Three cars crashed Wednesday at the intersection of SR-49 and Wolf Creek Pike. (WDTN Photo)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on State Route 49 and Wolf Creek Pike.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Montgomery County Dispatch tells 2 NEWS three cars were involved in the crash, one of which caught fire. Dispatchers also said one person was trapped in a vehicle. There is no word at this time about the extent of injuries.

The southbound lanes are closed off at the scene. It is not clear if the southbound lanes are also closed.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more information.

