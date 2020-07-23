Crafted & Cured moving to the Dayton Arcade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crafted & Cured said Thursday it will move to the Dayton Arcade after announcing the closure of the Wayne Avenue location.

In a release Thursday, Crafted & Cured said it signed a 10-year lease at the historic Dayton Arcade to be a first-floor anchor tenant at 45 W. Fourth Street. The lease is signed, demolition has started for construction, and Crafted & Cured is projected to open the beginning of 2021.

“We look forward to expanding our vision at the Dayton Arcade,” co-owner Christian Alvarez says. Crafted & Cured plans to build out 4,800 square feet with expanded offerings. Crafted & Cured’s mission is to serve the community with a full-service retail shop of craft beer, boutique wines, champagnes, cured meats and artisanal cheeses.

“We’ve always strived to provide a service that’s unique and memorable in a setting that pays tribute to our history,” co-owner Andy Routson explains. After announcing earlier this week the closure of their first location at the historic Deitz Block, Crafted & Cured is excited to continue their vision at the Dayton Arcade. “We believe the Dayton Arcade represents a celebration of entrepreneurship and artisanal food and beverage purveyors throughout Dayton’s history.”

Cross Street Partners, Model Group, and McCormack Baron Salazar are redeveloping the historic Dayton Arcade’s nine buildings totaling over 500,000 square feet in downtown Dayton’s central business district.