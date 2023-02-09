Looking to grab a glass of wine this weekend? Might as well head to one of the top-reviewed wineries in your neck of the woods. (Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local craft cider and winery location will be reopening its doors to the public for its 2023 season.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the owners of Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine in Bradford will reopen their doors at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 for the Grand Opening celebration. The business has been under a brief hiatus for the winter season, but will be welcoming everyone back!

The business will be open on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m., where another small business, “U Wanna Pizza Me“, will be set up to serve attendees from 5 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, the opening celebrations will continue from 2 to 8 p.m.

Mike Comstock, an area musician, is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Miami Valley Today says.

The owners of Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine, Danielle and Shaun Pierce say their outlook on the business when it opened in 2020 was uncertain, but still continued through with their plans and have been known for a certain type of alcohol.

“Since opening our doors in 2020, we’ve become known for our gluten-free hard ciders, and ever-changing variety,” Shaun said. “We are committed to producing unique and high-quality ciders that stand out in the market and deliver a truly memorable experience.”

The business recently announced in a post on social media that Crooked Handle Brewing Co. in Springboro and Long Shots in Troy now has their alcoholic beverages on tap.