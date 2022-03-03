DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Heart Association renewed the interactive hands-only CPR training kiosk at the University of Dayton.

The CPR training kiosk is open to the public and located in the University of Dayton’s Fitness & Recreation Complex (RecPlex). The kiosk provides hands-only CPR training to the public in five minutes or less.

Studies show that hands-only CPR is equally as effective as conventional mouth-to-mouth CPR and people are more likely to feel comfortable performing it.

Melissa Longino, University of Dayton assistant vice president of health and wellbeing said, “You never know when you might need this kind of resource or life skill experience because often times if you need to do CPR it’s going to be on a loved one and so I think that it’s taken for granted that you have this resource. But it IS such a valuable tool that we can empower students and instill confidence to be able to render care if ever someone is in need.”

The university’s RecPlex is open year-round and averages 350-thousand visits per year.